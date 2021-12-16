UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives $67.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. UiPath has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,729,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,807,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.