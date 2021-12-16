UBS Group Reiterates “€215.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €215.00 ($241.57) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($241.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €208.93 ($234.75).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €168.00 ($188.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 76.43. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €187.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €198.25.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.