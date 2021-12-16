Ubex Price Up 46.3% Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 91.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Ubex has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $724,146.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00178620 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

