Tungsten’s (TUNG) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Tungsten (LON:TUNG) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.75) target price on the stock.

LON TUNG opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.55) on Monday. Tungsten has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.80 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £52.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.96.

Tungsten Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

