TrustSwap Price Tops $1.33 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $128.85 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00207030 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

