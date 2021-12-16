Truist Financial Begins Coverage on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PVH by 300.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.