TrueFlip Market Cap Hits $3.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00207669 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

