Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,869 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59.

