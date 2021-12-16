Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Trex stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. Trex has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

