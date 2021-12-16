Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TPRKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPRKY stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,037. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.6505 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.