Travala.com Market Capitalization Tops $92.39 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $92.39 million and $8.97 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,459,837 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

