Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.74) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.
TGA stock opened at GBX 386.40 ($5.11) on Tuesday. Transglobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.30.
Transglobe Energy Company Profile
