Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.74) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

TGA stock opened at GBX 386.40 ($5.11) on Tuesday. Transglobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.30.

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

