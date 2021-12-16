Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $333.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,511. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.25 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

