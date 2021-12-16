Transform Wealth LLC Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after acquiring an additional 418,803 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after purchasing an additional 997,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.83. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.60. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

