Transform Wealth LLC Sells 25,113 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $141,644,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 458,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,884,279. The company has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

