Transform Wealth LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.00. 11,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.28 and its 200-day moving average is $276.85. The company has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

