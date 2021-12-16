Transform Wealth LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,360,553 shares of company stock worth $891,513,299. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.