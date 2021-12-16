Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,562,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.