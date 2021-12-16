TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 15,204 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

