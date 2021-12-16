Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $176.12

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $176.12, but opened at $182.58. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $182.14, with a volume of 255 shares traded.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $261.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $88,813,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 560.3% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

