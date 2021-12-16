Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TOWTF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.17. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

