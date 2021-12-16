Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

