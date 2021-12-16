Tower Bridge Advisors Has $485,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of MMC opened at $170.42 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

