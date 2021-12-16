Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

