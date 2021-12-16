Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

