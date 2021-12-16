Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$96.79 and last traded at C$96.65, with a volume of 810811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.23.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.19. The firm has a market cap of C$175.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.