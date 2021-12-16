Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 over the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

