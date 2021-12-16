Titan Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $27.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 76.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $440,929.66 and $27.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005181 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.