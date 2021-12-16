Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,155 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.