Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,669 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 7%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

