Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

