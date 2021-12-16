Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $798,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

SUSA stock opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $106.44.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.