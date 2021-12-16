Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $760,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 551,045 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

