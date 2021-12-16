Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 789 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

