Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

SNV opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.