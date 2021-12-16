Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $329,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 3.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.68. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

