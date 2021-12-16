The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

