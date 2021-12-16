The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.