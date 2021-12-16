The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.44. The company has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

