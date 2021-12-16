The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 86,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

