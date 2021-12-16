The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

