The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

