The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $160.02. 189,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,986. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $387.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

