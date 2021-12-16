The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NSEC remained flat at $$10.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The National Security Group has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

