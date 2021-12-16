The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Sells $342,901.92 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $342,901.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.