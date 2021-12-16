The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 243,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

