The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million

Brokerages expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report sales of $21.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. Joint posted sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $80.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. 183,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,800. The company has a market cap of $947.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. Joint has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Joint by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Joint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Joint by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

