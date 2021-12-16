The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce $21.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.42 million. Joint reported sales of $17.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $80.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Joint by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Joint in the second quarter worth $766,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Joint in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Joint by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 183,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,800. The stock has a market cap of $947.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. Joint has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

