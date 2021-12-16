The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 209,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.08 and a 200-day moving average of $343.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.