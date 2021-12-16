The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.15). Approximately 161,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 324,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.20).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.43. The stock has a market cap of £425.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

